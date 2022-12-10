Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $356.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.70.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.67.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

