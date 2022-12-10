Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

