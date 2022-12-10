Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

