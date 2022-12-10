Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,909.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 667.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,662.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 194,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $153.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.