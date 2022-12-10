Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 12,590 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $377.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.94.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

