Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS opened at $153.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

