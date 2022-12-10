Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

