Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $282.16 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 7.9% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $282,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $252.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

