Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Invests $11.89 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

