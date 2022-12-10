Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases 285,526 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,526 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 2.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of CSX worth $90,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

