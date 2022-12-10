Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 2,586 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.76% of First of Long Island worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First of Long Island by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 86,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $223,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.0 %

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $418.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.21%.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

