Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

