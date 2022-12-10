Citigroup Trims Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price to $1.30

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1.70 to $1.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.34% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,597.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $30,857 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $9,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $5,037,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,219,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,113 shares during the period. 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

