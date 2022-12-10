Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Clorox stock opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.