Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Close Brothers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,170.00.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.9316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

