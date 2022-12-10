Cobak Token (CBK) Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $37.81 million and $23.38 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

