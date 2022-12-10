Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

