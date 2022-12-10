Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.