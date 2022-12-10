Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.23

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Coin98 has a market cap of $50.59 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.11 or 0.01693520 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00014889 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00028722 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00035254 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.01766275 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.