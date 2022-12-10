CoinLoan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,010.35 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $40.24 million and approximately $44,010.35 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $8.05 or 0.00046940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

