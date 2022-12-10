Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.88 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

