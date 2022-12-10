Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,129 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.