Colony Group LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

