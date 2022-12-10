Colony Group LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,982,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.41.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

