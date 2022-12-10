Colony Group LLC Purchases 12,507 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

NYSE ECL opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.28. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

