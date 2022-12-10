Colony Group LLC Purchases 8,260 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 198,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 125,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 19,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $208.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.