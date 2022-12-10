Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,314 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $675.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

