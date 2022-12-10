Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.89 and a 200-day moving average of $291.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

