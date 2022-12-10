Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) to Issue — Dividend of $0.31 on January 13th

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CCU opened at $11.83 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on CCU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
