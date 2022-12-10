Comparing Hyperfine (HYPR) & Its Rivals

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hyperfine to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 91 604 1665 78 2.71

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 437.50%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 79.87%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s competitors have a beta of 13.44, meaning that their average share price is 1,244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.20

Hyperfine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hyperfine competitors beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

