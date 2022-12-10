Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.61 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

