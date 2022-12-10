Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of -200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 189,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

