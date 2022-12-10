Conflux 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $57.18 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,180.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00445989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00875130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00111886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00638595 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00254488 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02740662 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,290,699.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.