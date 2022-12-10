Connors Investor Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Gentherm worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock valued at $223,180. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.