Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $158.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -322.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

