Connors Investor Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 92,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 88,193 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.65 and its 200-day moving average is $434.63. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

