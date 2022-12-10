Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 528,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 133,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

