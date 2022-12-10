Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,551,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

