Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $32,326,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $6,962,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,589,000 after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,056. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

