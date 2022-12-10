Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

