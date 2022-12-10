Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRC stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

