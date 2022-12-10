ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.52.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $2,262,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 128,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.