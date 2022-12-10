ConstitutionDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $121.01 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $121.01 million and $40.54 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00508629 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.84 or 0.30402264 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.