Contrasting Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 0.88 $56.71 million $0.87 10.92 Transphorm $24.05 million 11.23 -$10.23 million ($0.37) -12.89

Analyst Recommendations

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.47%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.01% 7.45% 5.79% Transphorm -111.73% -52.72% -34.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Transphorm on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

