Contrasting Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalex and MaxCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.26 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -23.43

Protalex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Protalex and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protalex and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

MaxCyte has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.98%. Given MaxCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Protalex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

