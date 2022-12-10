Contrasting Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Resonate Blends and Confluent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Confluent 0 6 6 0 2.50

Confluent has a consensus target price of $35.36, suggesting a potential upside of 63.09%. Given Confluent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Confluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Resonate Blends and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends 3,665.58% -79.56% 498.73% Confluent -85.83% -55.60% -19.53%

Risk and Volatility

Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and Confluent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $30,000.00 99.17 -$4.87 million N/A N/A Confluent $387.86 million 16.01 -$342.80 million ($1.67) -12.98

Resonate Blends has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats Confluent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

