Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.30-$12.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.60 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $309.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $233,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.60.

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.