Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.55

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.55 and traded as low as C$16.61. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 14,836 shares changing hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.13 million and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.54.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

