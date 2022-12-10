CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $80,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $238.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.92. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

