Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

