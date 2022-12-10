Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.